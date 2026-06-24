DMK, TVK councillors lock horns at Chennai Corporation meeting; papers hurled amid uproar

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday witnessed high drama as councillors of the DMK and AIADMK engaged in a heated confrontation, leading to an uproar inside the House after papers were hurled at AIADMK floor leader Satheesh Kumar.
The meeting, chaired by Mayor R Priya in the presence of Commissioner GS Sameeran and Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, was the first council session after the formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu and was held amid heightened expectations. Tight security arrangements were put in place at Ripon Building, with a large number of police personnel deployed.
According to a Maalaimalar report, as the meeting commenced, photographs of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and former Chief Minister MK Stalin were displayed inside the council hall.
The inclusion of portraits of both leaders — one representing the ruling TVK government and the other the previous DMK administration — drew attention during the proceedings.
Earlier, Manali zonal committee chairman AV Arumugam urged the Corporation to pass a resolution seeking the return of a vacant civic land in Thanduvadi that had been handed over to the management of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for use as a lorry parking facility.
DMK councillor Chitrarasu and several others also demanded that photographs of Stalin be displayed in zonal committee meeting halls, citing an existing government order.
AIADMK floor leader Satheesh Kumar raised concerns over the lack of basic amenities in Varma Colony in his ward, which houses around 2,000 residents. He alleged that despite having voters in the area, no developmental works had been carried out.
Responding to the issue, Mayor Priya said the locality falls under an encroached area, preventing the Corporation from undertaking infrastructure projects there, and assured that officials would conduct an inspection and provide a response.
As zonal committee chairman Ravichandran attempted to speak on the issue, Satheesh Kumar asked him to remain seated, triggering objections from DMK councillor Kavi Ganesan. The exchange soon escalated into a verbal altercation.
When DMK members remarked that the AIADMK had “no leader”, an agitated Satheesh Kumar rose from his seat and walked towards the ruling party members, prompting several DMK councillors to rush towards him in protest.
During the commotion, Ward 1 councillor Sivakumar hurled papers at Satheesh Kumar, intensifying the tension inside the council hall. Senior members Saravanan and Parimalam later intervened and persuaded the members to return to their seats.
Later, Kavi Ganesan said the Corporation must uphold established council traditions and questioned how an MLA could be seated on par with a zonal committee chairman.
Clarifying the matter, Mayor Priya said zonal committee chairpersons have the authority to review development works across their respective wards. However, MLAs, as elected representatives, are entitled to attend zonal office meetings, discuss constituency-related projects and sit on the dais alongside zonal committee chairpersons.
A total of 38 resolutions were passed during the meeting.