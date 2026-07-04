DMK supporter arrested in Chennai for online harassment; let out on bail

On Saturday, Kolathur police arrested Saran based on a complaint from a woman, Lourdu Sahayamary, who stated in her complaint that Saran targeted her online, taking objection to her videos in praise of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

She further claimed that he posted videos abusing her in obscene and derogatory language and ridiculing her appearance. Claiming that the online abuse left her with suicidal thoughts, she sought legal action against the accused.