DMK supporter arrested in Chennai for online harassment; let out on bail

CHENNAI: The police arrested a DMK supporter during the early hours of Saturday (July 4) for alleged online harassment of a woman.
On Saturday, Kolathur police arrested Saran based on a complaint from a woman, Lourdu Sahayamary, who stated in her complaint that Saran targeted her online, taking objection to her videos in praise of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
She further claimed that he posted videos abusing her in obscene and derogatory language and ridiculing her appearance. Claiming that the online abuse left her with suicidal thoughts, she sought legal action against the accused.
Based on the complaint, the Kolathur police registered a case under Sections 79 and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Saran. Saran was produced before the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore, and he was granted bail later in the evening.
DMK Women's wing and members of the GenZ DMK took to social media condemning the TVK government for the arrest. After being let off on bail, Saran and GenZ DMK supporters celebrated outside the court premises and raised slogans against the ruling TVK government.
"Our (DMK) legal wing is ready to face any challenge. The TVK government should fight adverse opinions with opinions and not misuse the police," a GenZ DMK functionary told mediapersons outside the court premises.
It is to be noted that the arrested person also filed a police complaint alleging threats from supporters of TVK minister, D Sarathkumar, as they suspect him of having leaked the video of him crushing a white powdery substance and posting it on his private social media.