DMK functionary booked for distributing cash to voters

During the operation, they noticed a man standing suspiciously and detained him for questioning. Police said he gave contradictory replies during inquiry. On checking the bag he was carrying, officials found Rs 1 lakh in cash and seized the amount.

Further investigation revealed that the man was K Ravikumar (54), a DMK functionary residing at Srinivasapuram, Washermanpet. Based on a complaint from the flying squad officials, police registered a case against Ravikumar and have begun a probe into the alleged cash-for-votes violation.

The seized cash has been taken into custody, and further inquiry is under way to determine if others were involved in the distribution.