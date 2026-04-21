DMK functionary booked for distributing cash to voters

CHENNAI: Police have booked a DMK functionary for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the Royapuram Assembly constituency.
According to officials, the election flying squad received a tip-off on Wednesday that DMK members were handing out money to voters near the Srinivasapuram railway gate in Washermanpet. Acting on the information, the squad intensified surveillance in the area.
During the operation, they noticed a man standing suspiciously and detained him for questioning. Police said he gave contradictory replies during inquiry. On checking the bag he was carrying, officials found Rs 1 lakh in cash and seized the amount.
Further investigation revealed that the man was K Ravikumar (54), a DMK functionary residing at Srinivasapuram, Washermanpet. Based on a complaint from the flying squad officials, police registered a case against Ravikumar and have begun a probe into the alleged cash-for-votes violation.
The seized cash has been taken into custody, and further inquiry is under way to determine if others were involved in the distribution.