DMK district secretaries meeting on Oraniyil Tamil Nadu drive to be held today

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on Thursday to discuss the ongoing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu – membership drive’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin will chair the virtual meeting of the party district secretaries at 10 am on Thursday.

According to the statement, the meeting will discuss the ongoing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu – Membership Drive’.

Have great respect for Kamaraj, says Tiruchi Siva

Following strong political backlash from the opposition over his remarks about former AICC president Kamarajar, DMK deputy general secretary Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday said, "I hold great respect for Kamarajar, who suffered incarceration for many years during freedom movement and who secured a special place in the hearts of everyone through his service as Chief Minister and All India Congress Committee president. I am a dutiful DMK cadre who maintains dignity on the path laid by Anna, Karunanidhi and Stalin."

Recalling the famous words of Anna about Kamarajar before the Gudiyatham Assembly poll and later, and the naming of the domestic terminal of Chennai airport after the Congress veteran during the tenure of Karunanidhi, Tiruchi Siva said that he was not the kind of person who would tolerate any kind of denigration of deceased leaders.

"I appeal to everyone to kindly accept the clarification and not stir further debate on the statements I made earlier, " Siva said.