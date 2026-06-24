DMK Councillor tells kutty story to slam CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation council meeting witnessed a fiery political on Wednesday as DMK Councillor Parithielamsuruthi took a sharp dig at the newly elected Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay with a “Kutty story” small story.
The Ward 99 councillor, Parithielamsurithi narrated a 'Kutty Story' short story centred around an elderly woman from Perambur. In his tale, the woman was searching the streets for the actor-turned-politician she had voted for on her grandchildren's recommendation.
"She kept waiting for him to come and express his gratitude, but he was completely missing from the field," Suruthi said. The climax of his story revealed that the woman was holding a grievance note that read "When will you resolve the continuous electricity outages?"
Lashing out at the TVK leadership, the DMK councillor stated that while local ward representatives are consistently working on the ground, the public can only see their Chief Minister "by opening Instagram." He strongly condemned the administration, alleging that the currently dignified legislative traditions are turning governance into a cinema shooting spot near EVP."