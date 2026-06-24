DMK Councillor tells kutty story to slam CM Vijay

The Ward 99 councillor, Parithielamsurithi narrated a 'Kutty Story' short story centred around an elderly woman from Perambur. In his tale, the woman was searching the streets for the actor-turned-politician she had voted for on her grandchildren's recommendation.

"She kept waiting for him to come and express his gratitude, but he was completely missing from the field," Suruthi said. The climax of his story revealed that the woman was holding a grievance note that read "When will you resolve the continuous electricity outages?"