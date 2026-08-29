DMK councillor flags E coli contamination in water supply in Valasaravakkam zone

CHENNAI: DMK Valasaravakkam Zonal Committee Chairman V Rajan accused the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) of supplying water contaminated with Escherichia coli (E coli) bacteria at several locations in the Valasaravakkam zone.
During the council meeting, Rajan said that the water samples collected from 48 locations across the zone were sent for laboratory testing.
“The results showed that samples from 46 locations were substandard and had high levels of E coli bacteria,” he said.
The samples were collected from several neighbourhoods, including Nolambur, Valasaravakkam, Mogappair West, Porur, Ramapuram and Maduravoyal. “Residents in these areas have raised serious concerns over water safety. E coli contamination in drinking water pipelines indicates sewage mixing or pipe leakages, which can cause severe waterborne illnesses,” Rajan said.
The test reports were submitted to the Corporation Commissioner Sameeran, who assured the council that an immediate investigation would be carried out and detailed laboratory testing undertaken in all the identified areas.