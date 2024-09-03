DK Shivakumar visits bio-CNG plant in Chennai

CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Chennai on Tuesday to learn about solid waste management done by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). He inspected the bio-CNG plant at Chetpet and said there were many things to learn from here.

Shivakumar said to reporters, "With a team of 15 officials, we arrived in Chennai to understand the management of bulk waste generation and how bio-CNG is produced. Though we have taken various measures to improve waste management in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu state government has taken a different approach, which is a learning process for us, and we will try to improve our solid waste management," he added.

Talking about the Mekedatu dam, Shivakumar stated that the rain god has helped both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The dam project will be more beneficial to Tamil Nadu, he added.

Under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode, the GCC has engaged Srinivas Waste Management Services Private Limited (SWMS) which collects biodegradable organic waste from Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) and processes them to produce bio-CNG at Chetpet. They collect wet waste from hotels, and markets including the Koyambedu wholesale market, canteens, apartments, and marriage halls.

The purified bio-CNG comprises more than 95-96% methane and it is compressed, bottled and supplied back to restaurants in cylinders. The gas is used as an alternative to LPG. The contractor also supplies bio-CNG for automobile gas stations. Further, Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) has been used as manure.

From November 2021 to August 2024, at least 79,762 metric tonnes of wet waste has been processed and 1,357 MT of CNG gas has been bottled.