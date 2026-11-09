Diwali smoke disrupts 26 flights at Chennai airport; Raipur flight diverted to Bengaluru

The disruption occurred as a thick blanket of firecracker smoke engulfed the runway area, reducing visibility and prompting air traffic control officials to closely monitor aircraft movements.

According to airport sources, 11 flights arriving from Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Thiruvananthapuram, Singapore, Raipur, Siliguri, Tiruchy and Kuala Lumpur had to circle in the air for some time before landing. However, the IndiGo flight from Raipur, which continued to hover over Chennai, eventually returned to Bengaluru.

Similarly, 15 departing flights to destinations including Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Pune, Tiruchy, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi were delayed.

The Airports Authority of India had anticipated possible visibility issues due to firecracker smoke and made additional arrangements at the airport's air traffic control room. Officials monitored runway visibility closely and allowed aircraft to land or take off only when the runway was clearly visible.