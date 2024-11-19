Diversion, termination and rescheduling of express trains passing through Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains are diverted and changes in place of origin owing to engineering works between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi Jeeva railway stations and engineering works in Vijayawada division said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Indore at 4.45 pm on November 25 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi Jeeva and Perambur duly skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 11.25/11.30 pm.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on November 25 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi Jeeva and Perambur duly skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 11.35/11.40 pm.

Train no 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 26 will originate from Chennai Egmore instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central. (Earlier it was notified that the train will run via Chennai Beach, Perambur and Tiruvallur), added the statement.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on November 20, 21, 22, 23,25,26,27,28,29 & 30 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

Train no 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram Superfast Express leaving Jasidih at 1.10 pm on November 20 & 27 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

Train no 18637 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on November 23 & 30 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

Train no 12889 Tatanagar - SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 6.15 pm on November 22 & 29 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

Train no 22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Dharti Abba Weekly Superfast Express leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on November 25 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

Train no 12835 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Bi Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on November 26 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada, added the statement.