Diversion, termination and rescheduling of express trains passing through Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be diverted, terminated and rescheduled owing to engineering works between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway stations, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6.00 am on November 21 and 28 will be diverted to run via Perambur - Vyasarpadi Jiva- Korukkupet with skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur at 9.55/10.05 pm.

Train no 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 6.15 am on November 21 and 28 will be diverted to run via Perambur -Vyasarpadi Jiva- Korukkupet with skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 11.15 /11.25 pm.

Train no 06111 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kollam Superfast Express Special leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on November 19 and 26 will run via Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Beach, Perambur and Tiruvallur.

Train no 20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 am on November 20 and 27 will run via Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Beach, Perambur and Tiruvallur.

Train no 22652 Palakkad – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Palakkad at 4.10 pm on November 19 and 26 will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train no 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Superfast Express scheduled to leave Erode at 9.00 pm on November 19 and 26 will terminate at Perambur.

Train no 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm, Train no 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Alappuzha at 3.20 pm on November 19 and 26 will terminate at Avadi.

Train no 06118 Kollam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Kollam at 10.45 am November 26 is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 11.45 am (Late by one hour).

Train no 12007 - Dr MGR Chennai Central- Mysuru Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.00 am on November 20 and 27 is rescheduled to leave at 6.45 am (Late by 45 mins).

Train no 12675 - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.10 am on November 20 and 27 is rescheduled to leave at 6.50 am (Late by 40 mins).

Train no 16057- Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.25 am on November 20 and 27 is rescheduled to leave at 6.55 am (Late by 30 mins), added the statement.