Diversion, rescheduling and termination of express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be diverted, rescheduled and terminated owing to engineering works in Arakkonam section between Basin Bridge & Vysarpadi Jeeva railway stations from 11.10 pm to 06.40 am on November 19 & 26 (Tuesdays), said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 12007 - Dr MGR Chennai Central- Mysuru Shatabdi Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.00 am will be rescheduled to leave at 06.45 am on November 20 and 27.

2. Train No 12675 - Dr MGR Chennai Central- Coimbatore, Kovai Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.10 am will be rescheduled to leave at 06.50 am on November 20 and 27.

3. Train No 16057- Dr MGR Chennai Central- Tirupati, Sapthagiri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.25 am will be rescheduled to leave at 06.55 am on November 20 and 27.

4. Train No 22650 Erode – Dr MGR Chennai Central, Yercaud Superfast express scheduled to leave Erode at 9.00 pm on November 19 & 26 will terminate at Chennai Beach railway station.

5. Train No 12658 – KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Superfast Mail scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm on November 19 & 26 will be short terminated at Avadi railway station.

6. Train No 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Indore at 4.45 pm with additional stoppage at Perambur at 11.25/11.30 pm

7. Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am with additional stoppage at Perambur at 11:35 pm/11:40 pm on November 18 & 25 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet- Vysarpadi Jeeva- Perambur with skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

8. Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 am with additional stoppage at 9.55 pm/10.05 pm at Perambur.

9. Train no 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.15 am with additional stoppage at Perambur at 11:15 pm/ 11:25 pm on November 21 & 28 will be diverted to run via Perambur – Vysarpadi Jeeva- Korukkupet with skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

10. Train No 22652 Palakkad – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Palakkad at 4.10 pm on November 19 & 26 will be diverted to run via Dindigul- Villupuram- Chennai Egmore- Dr.MGR Chennai Central with skipping stoppage at Karur, Mohanur,Namakkal, Rasipuram, Salem, Morappur, Jolarpettai, Gudiyattam,Katpadi,Arakkonam,Tiruvallur & Perambur.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruchchirappalli junction, Chengalpattu, Tambaram & Chennai Egmore.