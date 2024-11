Diversion of two express trains announced between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi Jeeva Station; check details

CHENNAI: Two express trains would be diverted owing to engineering works between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi Jeeva Railway Stations from 11.10 pm on November 19 to 06.40 am on November 20, said a Southern Railway press note.

Train no 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Superfast Express left Indore at 4.45 hrs on November 18 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet- Vysarpadi Jiva- Perambur duly skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central on November 19 with Additional stoppage provided at Perambur at 11.25 /23.30 pm.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express left Dhanbad at 11.35 am on November 18 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet- Vysarpadi Jiva- Perambur duly skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central on November 19 with Additional stoppage provided at Perambur with timings 11.35 /11.40 pm.