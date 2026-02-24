District Collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram transferred

CHENNAI: Acting on directions from the Election Commission of India to transfer officials who have held posts for more than three years, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday ordered the transfer of several IAS officers, including three district collectors.
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, R. Jaya, Commissioner for Economics and Statistics, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Special Initiatives.
Kancheepuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has been transferred and appointed as Commissioner for Economics and Statistics.
Chengalpattu District Collector D. Sneha has been transferred and posted as Collector of Kancheepuram district. Meanwhile, S. Malathi Helan, Sub-Collector of Chengalpattu, has been promoted and posted as Collector of Chengalpattu district.
Similarly, K. Ravikumar, Sub-Collector of Ponneri, has been appointed as Collector of Karur district.
Chandrasekar Sahamuri, who has completed his tenure on central deputation, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
A. Shanmuga Sundaram, who was recently transferred from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), has been appointed as Secretary to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. N. Ponmani has been appointed as Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Erode.
The transfers come ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election as part of routine administrative reshuffles in compliance with ECI guidelines.