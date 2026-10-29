Dissolve GCC and let officials run it themselves if they won’t cooperate: Chennai Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya on Thursday reiterated that she was not informed in advance about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s review meeting at Ripon Building, days after a similar row over her absence from rain preparedness inspections and review meetings. The issue came up during the monthly Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting, where councillors also complained of being excluded from official functions.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the issue was raised during the monthly GCC council meeting at Ripon Building, where Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar alleged that a renovated park in Saidapet was inaugurated on Wednesday without informing the zonal committee chairman or the ward councillor.
“Only the MLA was invited to the inauguration. Neither the zonal committee chairman nor the ward councillor was informed. Officials must function beyond politics,” Mahesh Kumar said.
Following his remarks, several councillors stood up and complained that they were also being excluded from government functions in their respective wards. They demanded an explanation from the Corporation Commissioner.
Responding to the complaints, Mayor Priya said she had faced a similar situation. “It is not just the councillors. Even I face the same situation. Nobody informed me about the Chief Minister's meeting at Ripon Building. But reports are circulating that I boycotted the meeting,” she said.
“If the Chief Minister is visiting, shouldn't I be informed about the timing? Am I expected to stay at Ripon Building from morning till night?” she questioned.
Priya also asked whether officials had received any instructions to exclude elected council members from official functions. “MLAs are elected representatives, and so are we. If officials are unwilling to cooperate with the Corporation, dissolve it and let the officials conduct the meetings themselves,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar added that the Mayor had attended the Prime Minister's event after receiving an invitation and would similarly attend the Chief Minister's programme if invited as per protocol.
The heated exchange took place in the presence of GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran.
The controversy follows a political row over Priya’s absence from rain preparedness inspections and review meetings earlier this month. Priya had alleged that the State government was ignoring her because she belonged to the DMK, while School Education Minister Rajmohan countered that she did not need a formal invitation to visit Ripon Building.
“When I am inspecting another area, I am told only afterwards that the CM has visited Ripon Building. If they inform me in advance, I can be present,” Priya had said.
Rejecting allegations of sidelining the Mayor, Rajmohan said she could visit the Corporation headquarters whenever she wished and added that he had already spoken to her.