Dissolve GCC and let officials run it themselves if they won’t cooperate: Chennai Mayor Priya

Mayor Priya questions GCC officials over protocol

Responding to the complaints, Mayor Priya said she had faced a similar situation. “It is not just the councillors. Even I face the same situation. Nobody informed me about the Chief Minister's meeting at Ripon Building. But reports are circulating that I boycotted the meeting,” she said.

“If the Chief Minister is visiting, shouldn't I be informed about the timing? Am I expected to stay at Ripon Building from morning till night?” she questioned.

Priya also asked whether officials had received any instructions to exclude elected council members from official functions. “MLAs are elected representatives, and so are we. If officials are unwilling to cooperate with the Corporation, dissolve it and let the officials conduct the meetings themselves,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar added that the Mayor had attended the Prime Minister's event after receiving an invitation and would similarly attend the Chief Minister's programme if invited as per protocol.

The heated exchange took place in the presence of GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran.