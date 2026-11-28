CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation may be parading Khader Nawaz Khan (KNK) Road, which recently won a Union government award for urban mobility, as a showpiece project, but for those with disabilities, the concerns they have been raising for long remain unaddressed.
While welcoming the recognition that the stretch received from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for non-motorised transport initiatives, the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) said several design shortcomings continued to make it difficult for persons with disabilities (PwDs) to use the street safely.
"For pedestrians with visual disabilities, the continuous footpath and intersecting driveways, which are not marked in contrasting colours, make tactile warning strips essential. The chains connecting the bollards separating the carriageway from the footpath should also have a bright colour contrast against the grey pavement and road. They are currently black and could cause people with low vision to trip and fall onto the carriageway," said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a DRA member.
She added that, in the absence of a tactile guidance path, gates should open inwards, away from the footpath, to prevent injuries to visually impaired pedestrians.
In a letter to GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran on Friday, the alliance flagged inadequate gaps between bollards, which restrict access for wheelchair users. It said the bollards placed perpendicular to the carriageway have gaps of only 530 mm, against the 1,000-1,200 mm spacing prescribed under Indian Standards and Indian Road Congress (IRC 117:2018) guidelines.
Only one pair of bollards has a gap of 960 mm, which allows a standard wheelchair to pass through but may not accommodate all mobility aids. The existing accessible gaps are also misaligned, with bollards often positioned diagonally opposite each other, including at intersecting driveways. This forces wheelchair users to take longer routes than other pedestrians.
The DRA also pointed to vehicles encroaching on footpaths and potted plants obstructing pedestrian movement at certain locations.
The uneven cobbled carriageway has raised concerns among motorists and wheelchair users. Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user, said the surface was both unsafe and uncomfortable. "The cobbled carriageway causes a jolting ride for wheelchair users. The whole-body vibration during the journey results in muscle fatigue and spinal strain," he said.
The alliance recalled that it had raised several of these concerns in a letter dated October 28, 2025, shortly before the road's inauguration. It said many of the problems could have been avoided by providing continuous, raised footpaths without uneven cobblestones.
The DRA has also urged the civic body to address accessibility issues at the T Nagar pedestrian plaza and ensure that similar design shortcomings are avoided in upcoming complete street projects.
When asked, a senior GCC official said KNK Road was a pilot project for which the detailed project report was prepared during 2017-18. "We have been implementing suggestions from DRA members in our upcoming neighbourhood development projects," the official said.