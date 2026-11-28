While welcoming the recognition that the stretch received from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for non-motorised transport initiatives, the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) said several design shortcomings continued to make it difficult for persons with disabilities (PwDs) to use the street safely.

"For pedestrians with visual disabilities, the continuous footpath and intersecting driveways, which are not marked in contrasting colours, make tactile warning strips essential. The chains connecting the bollards separating the carriageway from the footpath should also have a bright colour contrast against the grey pavement and road. They are currently black and could cause people with low vision to trip and fall onto the carriageway," said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a DRA member.

She added that, in the absence of a tactile guidance path, gates should open inwards, away from the footpath, to prevent injuries to visually impaired pedestrians.