Dilapidated Pazhavanthangal rail subway raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: The subway at Pazhavanthangal Railway Station has fallen into a poor condition due to a lack of proper maintenance, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters. Passengers, office-goers, students, and elderly people using the railway station are forced to travel through the subway under unsafe conditions.
Thousands of people use this subway every day. However, the facility lacks a proper walkway, and several areas have uneven flooring. In some places, the steps and pathways are damaged, increasing the risk of commuters slipping and falling.
Additionally, the handrails meant for climbing up and down the subway are damaged in several places, while some sections lack handrails altogether. During peak hours, especially in the mornings and evenings, heavy crowds make movement difficult, and the absence of proper handrail facilities forces commuters to struggle through the passage.
Srinivasan, a private company employee from the locality, said, “I’ve been using this subway to travel home for the past year. The broken steps and uneven pathways make it frightening to walk through. Elderly people, in particular, face severe difficulties. During the rainy season, rainwater stagnates and turns the pathway into a hazard.”
Concurring with him was another commuter, Mohan, who added: “I’ve been using this route for the past six months. At the entrance to the subway from Gandhi Road, the wall is too high and the space is too narrow, forcing taller people to bend while walking. The pathway is also damaged. If immediate repairs are not carried out, someone could fall.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that the complaint was received during the election period. “Immediate action could not be taken as officials were engaged in poll duties. We’ll inspect the subway in person and take appropriate measures,” he added.