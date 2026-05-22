Dilapidated Pazhavanthangal rail subway raises safety concerns

Thousands of people use this subway every day. However, the facility lacks a proper walkway, and several areas have uneven flooring. In some places, the steps and pathways are damaged, increasing the risk of commuters slipping and falling.

Additionally, the handrails meant for climbing up and down the subway are damaged in several places, while some sections lack handrails altogether. During peak hours, especially in the mornings and evenings, heavy crowds make movement difficult, and the absence of proper handrail facilities forces commuters to struggle through the passage.