Dignity for dead: High Court restores Dalit burial ground

The ruling came on writ petitions seeking directions to convert a cart-track poramboke land in Karumandisellipalayam village of Perundurai taluk in Erode district into a burial ground, and to ensure that burials are permitted on land already classified and used as a burial site.

On hearing the matter, Justice V Lakshminarayanan noted that, though the disputed land is recorded as cart-track poramboke, it has been used as a burial ground for more than 70 years. Members of the Arunthathiyar community have been conducting burials on the land for several decades.