Digital arrest scam: Cyber fraudsters attempt to con senior IPS officer

CHENNAI: City police’s cybercrime wing is investigating a complaint from Inspector General of Police (IGP) B Vijayakumari, wherein fraudsters had attempted to extort money from her by ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to her complaint, fraudsters called her mobile phone and claimed that her Aadhaar number was used in a drug consignment addressed to a foreign country. The caller claimed to be a Customs official from Mumbai and threatened Vijayakumari.

The officer disconnected the call and informed the cybercrime wing of the East Chennai Joint Commissioner’s office in Chetpet after which a case was registered. Police have launched a search for the suspects.

In August, city police arrested two persons – Hanif Khan (31) and Washid Khan (24) – from Rajasthan for creating a fake social media profile in the name of IPS officer R Thirunavukkarasu and trying to cheat his acquaintances.

Thirunavukkarasu, who is serving as a DIG in CM security cell, had filed a complaint in February this year against impersonators who created a fake social media profile using his name and photographs and sent messages to his acquaintances and sought for money.