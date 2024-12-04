Digital arrest scam: Chennai’s cyber crime cops arrest 4 more

CHENNAI: In a development in the digital arrest scam case, the cyber crime wing of city police arrested four more persons for defrauding the public of several crores.

Acting on a complaint from a retired administrative officer of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) based in Tiruvanmiyur, police arrested Partha Pratim Bora (38), from Assam ten days ago.

Investigations revealed that he received Rs 3.82 crore from eight transactions and transferred the amount to 178 bank accounts in a single day.

Four more accused, Dhrubajyoti Mazumdar (25), Swaraj Pradhan (22), Prashant Giri (21), and Pranjal Hazarika (28) were arrested based on the inputs provided by the prime accused. The arrested persons are from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, police said.