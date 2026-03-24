Differently-abled persons shine at inclusive theatre performance in Chennai

CHENNAI: Making art and theatre truly intersectional and inclusive, differently-abled persons have showcased their talents through a drama performance in the city on Sunday.
"In collaboration with the National School of Drama, the programme organised a theatre and also a workshop for persons with disabilities, showcasing their talents alongside non-disabled artists in groundbreaking performances," said a member of Yes, We Too Can (YWTC), a non-profit organisation that works with differently-abled persons to shatter barriers in the entertainment industry.
The initiative kicked off with its first play in February, followed by the second production on the eve of International Women's Day. The event also witnessed experts from the film and theatre, including Bakthisaran, Vigna Rajan, and Sethu Darwin, who praised the artists' performances and director Arivu's visionary direction.
Quoting director Arivu, Madhavi Latha, president of YWTC, said, "He doesn't find any difference between an artist with and without disabilities. By treating everyone equally, he sets an example for directors to provide opportunities to all talented individuals. We hope our artistes will soon shine in the industry."
YWTC works to empower persons with disabilities and fosters societal inclusion through sports and arts. "Our films have dazzled at prestigious festivals including IFFI, We Care Film Festival, Dhwani Film Festival, and the 10th Indian World Film Fest. Recent triumphs include the play From Stoneage to Screenage, which wowed theatre legends, alongside championing wheelchair basketball, swimming, blind football, and goalball," added Madhavi.