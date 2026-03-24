Differently-abled persons shine at inclusive theatre performance in Chennai

"In collaboration with the National School of Drama, the programme organised a theatre and also a workshop for persons with disabilities, showcasing their talents alongside non-disabled artists in groundbreaking performances," said a member of Yes, We Too Can (YWTC), a non-profit organisation that works with differently-abled persons to shatter barriers in the entertainment industry.

The initiative kicked off with its first play in February, followed by the second production on the eve of International Women's Day. The event also witnessed experts from the film and theatre, including Bakthisaran, Vigna Rajan, and Sethu Darwin, who praised the artists' performances and director Arivu's visionary direction.