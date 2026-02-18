Chennai: Disabled protestors allege police manhandled activist

TARATDAC members and differently-abled persons had been staging protests demanding to increase monthly assistance to Rs 6,000. Currently, persons below 75 percent disability receive Rs 1,500 and those above 75 percent disability get Rs 2,000.

During the protest on Tuesday night, the city police had detained the protestors from Rajarathinam stadium in 13 buses and dropped them at the Koyambedu bus stand around 2 am.