Chennai: Disabled protestors allege police manhandled activist

CHENNAI: The members of The Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) allege that the city police allegedly manhandled their member, causing injuries.
TARATDAC members and differently-abled persons had been staging protests demanding to increase monthly assistance to Rs 6,000. Currently, persons below 75 percent disability receive Rs 1,500 and those above 75 percent disability get Rs 2,000.
During the protest on Tuesday night, the city police had detained the protestors from Rajarathinam stadium in 13 buses and dropped them at the Koyambedu bus stand around 2 am.
“The differently-abled persons continued protesting at the bus stand in the night hours. And, city police that tried to disperse the protestors dealt harshly, causing injuries to TARATDAC’s general secretary Jansirani,”said a member of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA).
The member further added that Jansirani has been undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).