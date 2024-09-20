Diff-abled rights group urges Chennai Metro Rail to hold access audit in 8 stations

CHENNAI: The members of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) have requested the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to conduct an immediate access audit in eight Metro stations in phase I to meet the six-month deadline set by the Madras High Court.

In this regard, DRA wrote to the Managing Director of CMRL, highlighting that the eight stations were omitted in the access audit twice in 2020 and thereafter. DRA found this through the wayfinding accessibility which includes mapping and indicating specific gates that are wheelchair accessible.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a DRA member said, “The thorough examination of the pending information and wayfinding accessibility of Chennai Metro stations revealed that only 32 out of 41 stations in phase I were audited for accessibility in 2020.”

The DRA member also pointed out that the same eight stations, that commenced operations in 2021-22, were omitted in the second phase of the access audit held by CMRL in early 2024.

The eight stations are – Kaladipet Metro Station, New Washermanpet Metro Station, Sir Theagaraya College Metro Station, Tollgate Metro Station, Tondiarpet Metro Station, Wimco Nagar Metro Station, Tiruvottriyur and Tiruvottriyur Theradi Metro Stations.

“We urge the CMRL to access audit the specified Metro Stations in phase I on a priority to meet the six-month deadline given set by the High Court,” the member added.

In addition, the DRA member pointed out that CMRL has yet to conduct a meeting with any wheelchair users which was proposed months ago. “CMRL initiated a meeting with wheelchair users to understand the platform gap that users have to endure while boarding the train. However, the department has not yet conducted any meeting,” noted the member.