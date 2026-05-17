Diesel price hike sends vegetable prices soaring

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices in Chennai’s wholesale and retail markets, which have been rising since the beginning of May due to summer heat and supply shortages, have increased further following the recent diesel price hike, traders and vendors said on Sunday.
At the Koyambedu wholesale market, tomato and carrots recorded the sharpest rise in prices compared with other vegetables.
Traders said reduced arrivals from districts and rising diesel prices had triggered a ripple effect across retail markets in the city, affecting low-income and middle-class families. President of the Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association SS Muthukumar said that prices had remained high since May 2 because of lower supplies.
Whenever the market receives around 10,000 tonnes of vegetables, prices usually remain between Rs 15 and Rs 20. The rise in petrol and diesel prices, summer rains and fluctuations in supply from other districts have contributed to the increase,” he said. “Tomato and carrot prices rose by around Rs 10 on Sunday, while prices of ladies’ finger, drumstick and green chilli had declined by Rs 5 since May 15.”
At the Koyambedu market on Sunday, a kilo of beans costs Rs 120-150, garlic was Rs 100-160, and ginger costs Rs 120-150. The spike in prices has also affected small-scale retail markets across Chennai, with beans being sold for up to Rs 200/kg and lemons at Rs 200.
Vendors at the Saidapet vegetable market said price increases during summer were a recurring trend. “Prices will come down once supply improves. Hike in prices is due to shortage in supply,” said Ansar Basha, a vendor at the Saidapet market. “The impact of fuel price hike will become visible in the coming days, though it will be minimal.”
At the Saidapet retail market, a kilo of tomatoes costs Rs 50, carrots Rs 40, beans Rs 80-150, ginger Rs 100-150, and garlic Rs 120-200. Brinjal, broad beans, ladies’ finger and radish were sold at Rs 40/kg. Coriander and mint were sold between Rs 10 and Rs 15 a bunch.
G Suresh, a resident of Saidapet, said he spent Rs 450 to buy five varieties of vegetables. “I’m hesitant to buy vegetables other than essentials such as tomato, onion, brinjal, carrot and potato. Continued price increases will affect low-income and middle-class families,” he said.