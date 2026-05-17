Diesel price hike sends vegetable prices soaring

At the Koyambedu wholesale market, tomato and carrots recorded the sharpest rise in prices compared with other vegetables.

Traders said reduced arrivals from districts and rising diesel prices had triggered a ripple effect across retail markets in the city, affecting low-income and middle-class families. President of the Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association SS Muthukumar said that prices had remained high since May 2 because of lower supplies.