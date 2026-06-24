Diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh missing from actor Ravi Mohan's house; complaint filed

CHENNAI: A complaint alleging the theft of a diamond necklace and cash from actor Ravi Mohan's residence in Injambakkam has been filed with the Neelankarai police, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The complaint was lodged by the actor's manager, who alleged that employees working at the house had stolen a diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash.
The development comes days after the police control room received information that individuals who had gone to work at Ravi Mohan's residence had not returned home.
Following the alert, Neelankarai police visited the actor's house and found two domestic workers and a boy inside the premises.
During inquiries, the actor's side reportedly told the police that the workers were being questioned over suspicions that items had gone missing from the house.
Police reportedly advised that any allegations of theft should be pursued through a formal complaint at the police station and that individuals should not be detained or questioned privately.
The workers and the boy were subsequently allowed to leave.
Police had also advised the actor's side to file a formal complaint with supporting evidence if they suspected theft.