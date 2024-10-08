Dhyana Mandapam on temple land: Deposit Rs 7.71 crore before construction, HC directs Ramakrishna Mutt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed Sri Ramakrishna Mutt to construct a ‘Dhyana Mandapam’ on the land of Sri Kapaleeswarar temple after depositing Rs 7.71 crore with a condition to install an idol of Kapaleeswarar in the mandapam.

While hearing the petition moved by Ramakrishna Mutt seeking to quash the State's notification re-fixing the land rate, Justice M Dhandapani rejected its contention regarding the land rate fixation and re-fixed the rate considering the present land rate for the benefit of the temple.

The judge refused to accept the rate fixed by the temple management and held that the notification of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment which re-fixed the land rate, as it is the competent entity.

The judge re-fixed the land rate as Rs 7.71 crore and directed the mutt to deposit the amount within four weeks.

The judge also restricted the mutt to use the land only for devotional purposes by constructing the ‘Dhyana Mandapam’ with car parking.

In 1993, Ramakrishna Mutt approached the Temple Land Administration Board seeking the title of the land to the extent of six grounds belonging to Kapaleeswarar temple to construct the ‘Dhyana Mandapam’.

The board issued a no-objection certificate to transfer the title. According to that, the temple management fixed the land rate as Rs 611.80 per square foot. Subsequently, the mutt paid 80 per cent of the amount and communicated that the remaining amount would be paid while transferring the title.

In 2001, the HR&CE Department issued a communication to the mutt stating the land rate was re-fixed as Rs 4,019 per square foot.

Aggrieved by this communication the mutt moved the High Court to quash the re-fixing.