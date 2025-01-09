Developmental works to begin at 291 Amma Unavagams in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the replacement of damaged utensils at Amma Unavagams, private contractors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are all set to carry out developmental works at 291 Amma canteens across the city. An estimated cost of Rs 18.61 crore has been allocated for the project.

Amma canteens were launched during the AIADMK regime in 201, and had gained widespread popularity among the public for its affordable prices and quality food. As a result, the number of canteens gradually increased to 407 locations.

However, for safety reasons, those canteens that were operating in old buildings were closed. At present, Amma Unavagams are functioning at 388 locations in Chennai.

In 2024, during an inspection at Amma Unavagam in Alwarpet, CM Stalin instructed authorities to renovate the dilapidated canteen. Following that, the corporation has started replacing old cooking utensils with new ones, as the former had been used for a decade and in a bad shape.

As part of the maintenance work, the Corporation’s private contractors will develop 109 Amma Unavagams in north Chennai – Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Madhavaram (Zone 3), Tondiarpet (Zone 4) and Royapuram (Zone 5), at an estimated cost of Rs 6.22 crore. Similarly, 101 canteens will be developed in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), Ambattur (Zone 7), Anna Nagar (Zone 8), Teynampet (Zone 9) and Kodambakkam (Zone 10) at an estimated cost of Rs 7.12 crore. Additionally, 81 more will be repaired in the remaining five zones in south Chennai for Rs 5.27 crore.