Despite party's call, TVK banners yet to be removed in Pallikaranai

TVK cadres had erected these banners to celebrate the party's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly election results. Residents and activists had complained on social media that the banners obstructed pedestrian movement and occupied public spaces.

Following the criticism, TVK general secretary and minister N Anand issued a strict directive asking cadres to immediately remove banners, posters and illegal cut-outs erected across the city, in line with Chief Minister Vijay's call for disciplined politics.