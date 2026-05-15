Despite party's call, TVK banners yet to be removed in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: Even as the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) removed victory banners and hoardings from several parts of Chennai following public complaints, residents of Pallikaranai and its neighbourhoods say banners continue to occupy pavements and roadside stretches in their area.
TVK cadres had erected these banners to celebrate the party's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly election results. Residents and activists had complained on social media that the banners obstructed pedestrian movement and occupied public spaces.
Following the criticism, TVK general secretary and minister N Anand issued a strict directive asking cadres to immediately remove banners, posters and illegal cut-outs erected across the city, in line with Chief Minister Vijay's call for disciplined politics.
However, residents of Pallikaranai alleged that the removal drive had not reached their locality. They pointed out that banners remain along the Velachery-Tambaram Road, near Medavakkam Junction and on Jayachandran First Main Road.
M Ravichandran, a resident of Pallikaranai, said TVK cadres in the locality were relatively new and had enthusiastically erected banners starting from the Ward 189 office along the Velachery-Tambaram Road.
Banners installed near Saidapet Metro station, in front of the MC Rajah College Boys' Hostel and surrounding parts of Saidapet were removed. Similar action was taken in Kodungaiyur, Chinnandimadam, Sathiya Moorthy Nagar Main Road in Vyasarpadi and along the Erukkanchery Signal and Grand Northern Trunk Road stretch.