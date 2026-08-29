Desperate Tiruchy man turns into mule for international drug ring for air ticket money, lands in Customs custody

But what awaited him here was alert Air Customs officials and a lengthy stay behind bars for smuggling 1.6 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 1.6 crore.

The Customs officials, who were monitoring the passengers who arrived from Bangkok early on Thursday (August 27) morning, found a passenger to be moving suspiciously and intercepted him.

After finding his replies evasive, they took him for a detailed search. When they opened his baggage, the officials found 1.6 kg of the high-grade ganja concealed inside. The value of the drug is more than Rs 1.6 crore, officials said.