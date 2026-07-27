Design flaws prevent accessibility at Chennai's model bus stop: Activists

Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) observed the exercise and received feedback from participants.

Wheelchair user and activist R Sathish Kumar said that the model bus stop had demonstrated that accessible boarding was possible if buses aligned properly with the kerb. “The footpath at this bus stop is 300 mm high, while the floor of the low-floor buses is around 400 mm from the road. When the bus kneels, the height reduces to around 260-280 mm. If the bus halts close to the kerb, wheelchair users can board independently,” he said.