Deranged man held for damaging mosque property in Kodambakkam

The arrested person, a native of Pudukkottai, was working at a parotta shop in Pondy Bazaar for the past three months and was staying at the shop. The shop owner had reportedly dismissed him after he repeatedly broke items at the workplace during sudden outbursts.

Around 5 am on Wednesday, Saravanan allegedly trespassed into the mosque and damaged a CCTV camera, a Wi-Fi modem, smashed windowpanes and allegedly tore a copy of the Quran.

Following a complaint from mosque officials, Vadapalani police rushed to the spot and took nearly an hour to bring him under control. He was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment for his injuries.