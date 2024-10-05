Complete SWD works, laying of cables, water pipeline soon: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Chairing a review meeting to discuss the precautionary measures that should be taken up ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin issued a series of instructions to senior officials of various departments, including the completion of storm water drain (SWDs), laying of drinking water pipeline and EB cable.

Udhayanidhi said, “Before taking up new projects, ensure pending works are completed to prevent any untoward incident.”

Referring to the ward-wise data of low-lying areas prone to inundation in the city, the State government said that it was essential to deploy boats and motor pumps to such places. “We can supply food on time if we set up kitchens close to areas prone to inundation. Aavin management must be advised to supply the required volume of milk packets sought by councillors and MLAs,” Udhayanidhi pointed out. “Necessary instructions must be passed to GCC’s revenue officers to supply 1,000 milk and bread packets per ward.”

Recalling the problems faced in mobilising milk packets due to the flooding in Madhavaram milk facility, Udhayanidhi instructed officials to create WhatsApp groups involving government officials, MLAs, youth, and NGOs in every ward to provide people with essentials in case of emergency.

“Facilities should be set up to address public enquiries and provide assistance through the Integrated Command Centre (ICC). Officials should take steps to remove fallen tree branches immediately. In areas where piped water cannot be supplied, water should be supplied through tankers to ensure that residents have access to safe drinking water,” the Deputy CM said. “Install lighting in flood-prone areas to enhance visibility during emergencies. The government officials, ward members and MLAs must ensure safety and well-being of the people during a flood.”

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, PWD Minister EV Velu, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other senior officials participated in the meeting.