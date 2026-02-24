Deputy CM Udhayanidhi opens slew of infrastructure projects in Chennai

He also laid the foundation stone for a new school building in Chepauk–Triplicane constituency, which he represents in the State Assembly.

A key facility he declared opened during the day was a modern laundry facility set up by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at Purasaiwalkam at a cost of Rs 10.89 crore. During the function, the Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kannigapuram sports ground in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and a marriage hall at Moolakothalam in Royapuram.