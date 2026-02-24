Deputy CM Udhayanidhi opens slew of infrastructure projects in Chennai

CHENNAI: From sports facilities, community halls, transport, health services to public amenities, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects that were built at various parts of Chennai under different schemes.
He also laid the foundation stone for a new school building in Chepauk–Triplicane constituency, which he represents in the State Assembly.
A key facility he declared opened during the day was a modern laundry facility set up by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at Purasaiwalkam at a cost of Rs 10.89 crore. During the function, the Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kannigapuram sports ground in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and a marriage hall at Moolakothalam in Royapuram.
In Chepauk–Triplicane, an indoor badminton stadium that was built at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore on Begum 5th Street was inaugurated. In north Chennai, he opened a swanky Kalaignar Centenary Sports Complex that was constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore in Korukkupet.
The facility offers multiple indoor courts, boxing ring, basketball court, football and volleyball grounds, skating rink, gymnasiums, a walking track, and seating gallery for spectators.
At Rajaji Nagar in Chepauk, Udhayanidhi opened a Annal Dr Ambedkar Marriage Hall, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.44 crore. Similarly, the Rs 10.59-crore Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Marriage Hall was opened at Chintadripet.
At Ennore in the Tiruvottiyur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation, he opened a bus terminus during another function. Built at Rs 4.63 crore, the terminus offers all necessary amenities for the passenger and operational facilities. In nearby Kathivakkam, Kalaignar Centenary Library that was built at Rs 1 crore and an Urban Primary Health Centre with 10 beds, set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore, were opened.
Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi laid the foundation stone for a new Rs 3.76 crore building for the Chennai Middle School on Adhikesavalu Street in Chepauk–Triplicane.
Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, and senior officials were present during the functions.