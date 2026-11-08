Deployed aircraft, ship to search for Kasimedu fishermen caught in Cyclone Murasu, says Coast Guard

After the boat was caught in Cyclone Murasu, seven of them died, while search is under way for the remaining two.

In its statement clarifying the sequence of events, the Coast Guard (ICG) said the boat, Sri Sengalamman, left Kasimedu on October 29. After receiving warnings that Cyclone Murasu would make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur on the night of November 2 and 3, it took shelter at Nizampatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite weather warnings, the men left with the trawler from Nizampatnam on November 2 night, as Cyclone Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast. ICG said the crew may have mistaken a temporary lull in winds for the storm having passed.