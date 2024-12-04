Dentistry workshop begins at Dr MGR Medical University

CHENNAI: To perform dental procedures and treat oral health with the application of digital and computer-based technologies, the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University organised a workshop on Dental Dentistry on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the workshop will provide a platform for students and faculty from dental colleges across Tamil Nadu to discuss the latest advancements in digital dentistry.

Over 1,500 medical students from across the State participated in the workshop. Research articles on digital dentistry were compiled into a book, which was released by the Health Minister on Tuesday. He said, “The workshop will play a significant role in the next phase of development in dentistry.”

Speaking about the special medical camps organised after Cyclone Fengal, Subramanian stated that 54,107 medical camps have been conducted since October 14, which helped over 29.96 lakh people. “This is the highest number of medical camps conducted in a span of 45 days in the history of the health department. As many as 576 medical camps were conducted in various districts, including Chennai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai, benefitting 31,377 people on Monday,” he added.

In the last two days, 1,146 medical camps were conducted in several districts helping 62,981 people. A total of 718 medical camps are being conducted in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Poonamallee, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Mettur, and The Nilgiris.

“Medical camps are being held to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and other health issues. The State government has taken measures to ensure that people in the affected areas receive proper medical care,” he pointed out.