Begin typing your search...

    Dental doctor found burnt to death in Pallavaram, investigation underway

    The deceased has been identified as a doctor working at a dental hospital in Egmore

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Jan 2025 10:44 AM IST
    Dental doctor found burnt to death in Pallavaram, investigation underway
    X

    The apartment involved in the incident; The deceased doctor (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A female doctor was found dead in a burnt state inside an apartment in Pallavaram, on Thursday night.

    Residents noticed smoke coming from the apartment and immediately alerted the fire department, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene, brought the fire under control, and later recovered the charred body.

    The deceased has been identified as a doctor working at a dental hospital in Egmore, the report added.

    Police are investigating the cause of the fire and are exploring two possibilities, whether it resulted from an air conditioner explosion or was a case of suicide.

    Further details awaited

    Fire acccidentDental DoctorCharred Body
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick