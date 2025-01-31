Dental doctor found burnt to death in Pallavaram, investigation underway

CHENNAI: A female doctor was found dead in a burnt state inside an apartment in Pallavaram, on Thursday night.

Residents noticed smoke coming from the apartment and immediately alerted the fire department, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, brought the fire under control, and later recovered the charred body.

The deceased has been identified as a doctor working at a dental hospital in Egmore, the report added.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and are exploring two possibilities, whether it resulted from an air conditioner explosion or was a case of suicide.

Further details awaited