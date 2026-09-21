Dengue not behind Anna University student's death, no need to panic, Minister Viswanathan tells parents

CHENNAI: Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan on Sunday appealed to parents and students not to panic, as dengue was not behind the recent death of an Anna University student.
Viswanathan assured that the government would take steps to safeguard students' health. After inaugurating an exhibition on higher education opportunities in South Korea, the minister told reporters that he had visited the Anna University campus after the student's death and that the medical report did not confirm that the student died of dengue. He said the medical report did not confirm that the student had died of dengue.
Viswanathan further said he had sought the student's death report to ascertain the cause and asked universities to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for students.
The minister said that the student's death was a loss and measures need to be taken to prevent such incidents. He also noted that he had directed the university to undertake cleaning and sanitation work on the campus.
The minister's appeal comes after a final-year student died of scrub typhus.
On the private university bill, Viswanathan said it had been sent to the President for approval. He assured that universities would not be privatised and that fee-related issues could be discussed after the approval.