Dengue not behind Anna University student's death, no need to panic, Minister Viswanathan tells parents

Viswanathan assured that the government would take steps to safeguard students' health. After inaugurating an exhibition on higher education opportunities in South Korea, the minister told reporters that he had visited the Anna University campus after the student's death and that the medical report did not confirm that the student died of dengue. He said the medical report did not confirm that the student had died of dengue.

Viswanathan further said he had sought the student's death report to ascertain the cause and asked universities to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for students.