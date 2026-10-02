Dengue cases more than double in Chennai in September

The sharp increase comes as the State steps up surveillance and vector-control measures ahead of the northeast monsoon. Tamil Nadu had recorded more than 18,000 dengue cases and nine deaths up to September 30, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Chennai was among the districts identified as having a high incidence of dengue.



The Health Department has intensified fever surveillance and field-level interventions. As of September 30, fever monitoring was being carried out at 5,818 government and private health facilities, with 26,303 health workers deployed for surveillance and rapid-response activities. More than 2.23 lakh dengue-related tests had also been conducted during the first nine months of the year.



The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 3,690 domestic breeding checkers across its 15 zones to identify and eliminate mosquito-breeding sites. Authorities have also intensified source-reduction activities, cleaning and fogging operations, particularly in areas reporting higher incidence.