Delivery executive mows down security guard over apartment entry rules

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old delivery executive was arrested on Tuesday on attempted murder charges after an argument with an apartment security guard in KK Nagar over entry rules for delivery persons at the complex escalated into a brawl.
The security guard, Velmurugan (47), had intercepted the delivery executive who drove past the entry gate without providing his details. A verbal spat ensued between the two.
As the argument escalated, the delivery person accelerated his bike and mowed the security guard down and then repeatedly assaulted Velmurugan.
When Velmurugan began bleeding from the mouth and fell unconscious, the delivery executive fled the scene.
Velmurugan's coworkers immediately rushed to the rescue of the severely injured guard and transported him to the hospital. The KK Nagar police registered a case, traced the delivery executive and arrested him.
The arrested person was identified as Dinesh of Virugambakkam. He was produced before a city court on Tuesday night and remanded in judicial custody.