Delete the post, drop the protest: Student body alleges pressure from IIT Madras

However, a student associated with ChintaBAR alleged that the group’s representatives were called for a meeting with Dean of Students Sathyanarayana N Gummadi on July 20 in the presence of elected Students’ General Secretary Annapureddy Suresh.

“The dean asked us to take down the Instagram video uploaded on July 17 expressing solidarity with students protesting in Delhi. He also declined permission for the gathering, saying IIT Madras did not want to disturb or disrupt its relationship with the BJP-led Central government over the ongoing student protests,” the student alleged.

According to ChintaBAR, the student body subsequently removed the video after informing fellow students through WhatsApp groups about the reason behind the decision. The video featured IIT Madras students holding placards highlighting alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities.

Another student alleged that institute officials told the group it was not allowed to protest because such demonstrations would tarnish the image of IIT Madras.

The institute had not issued a response to the allegations at the time of publication.