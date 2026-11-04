Delays in stall licensing leave cracker traders at Island Grounds in distress

Despite submitting representations to government officials and the Tourism Minister, traders are yet to receive licences to operate stalls at the government-owned grounds.

Many had been permitted to set up firecracker stalls at private premises across the city, while those at Island Grounds continued to wait for clearance. Habib Rahman, a member of the association, said the delay had left traders facing heavy financial losses.

“This year’s Deepavali sales are completely ruined for us. We borrowed money at high interest rates, took loans, travelled to Sivakasi and purchased firecrackers. Our stocks from Standard Company and other manufacturers are now lying in godowns. Recovering the investment will be extremely difficult,” he fumed.