Delays in stall licensing leave cracker traders at Island Grounds in distress

CHENNAI: Firecracker traders awaiting temporary licences to operate stalls at Island Grounds have expressed concern over delays in the approval process, saying the setback has severely affected their Deepavali business. The Chennai Fireworks Traders Association said its members had faced such a situation for the first time in 17 years.
Despite submitting representations to government officials and the Tourism Minister, traders are yet to receive licences to operate stalls at the government-owned grounds.
Many had been permitted to set up firecracker stalls at private premises across the city, while those at Island Grounds continued to wait for clearance. Habib Rahman, a member of the association, said the delay had left traders facing heavy financial losses.
“This year’s Deepavali sales are completely ruined for us. We borrowed money at high interest rates, took loans, travelled to Sivakasi and purchased firecrackers. Our stocks from Standard Company and other manufacturers are now lying in godowns. Recovering the investment will be extremely difficult,” he fumed.
Rahman explained that traders were usually given 25 days at Island Grounds, including 10 days to set up stalls and 12-15 days for sales. However, this year, the entire period had been reduced to barely 12 days, leaving them with only five days for business. Traders had expected the licences to be issued on November 3 with sales scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
Another trader, M Habib, said, “Sheds have been installed and other arrangements completed, but we cannot stock the stalls without licences. This delay has affected the livelihoods of nearly 200-300 workers.”
Another trader said that rising raw material costs had pushed up firecracker prices this year. “Last year, sales had begun a week before Deepavali, but the delay in approvals had stalled business this time, adding to our financial burden,” he rued.