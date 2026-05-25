Delay in re-laying of Mount Poonamallee Road leads to frequent accidents

Milling work has been completed from the end of the Porur Flyover to the Moonlight Bus Stop. However, no road-laying work has begun since then.

The road remains uneven and has developed several potholes, causing inconvenience to two-wheeler riders, drivers of cars and autos, and bus passengers. Motorists have expressed concern that rainwater stagnation in potholes during the rainy season increases the risk of accidents. In addition, traffic congestion has been worsening every day.