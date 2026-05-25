Delay in re-laying of Mount Poonamallee Road leads to frequent accidents

CHENNAI: The Mount Poonamallee Road, stretching approximately 10 km from the end of the Porur Flyover in Porur to Kathipara Junction, is used daily by thousands of commuters, including employees travelling to IT companies and offices in the surrounding areas.
Milling work has been completed from the end of the Porur Flyover to the Moonlight Bus Stop. However, no road-laying work has begun since then.
The road remains uneven and has developed several potholes, causing inconvenience to two-wheeler riders, drivers of cars and autos, and bus passengers. Motorists have expressed concern that rainwater stagnation in potholes during the rainy season increases the risk of accidents. In addition, traffic congestion has been worsening every day.
Imman, an auto driver, lamented, “Due to the ongoing CMRL works, roads in several areas are in a very poor condition. Driving has become difficult because of many potholes. Since we use this road daily, it causes hand pain, back pain, and body pain. Authorities should take action to repair the road.”
Ganesh, a resident, said, “Due to heavy traffic during peak hours from morning to evening, two-wheeler riders mostly travel along the sides of the road. Since the road edges are filled with potholes and uneven surfaces, riders tend to lose control leading to accidents.”
Officials of the Highways department told DT Next that due to the ongoing CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) works, road-laying work in some areas has been temporarily halted. “In the milled section, road work is planned for approximately 900 metres but it may take more than 10 days to begin. Full-scale road work in areas where CMRL construction is under way will begin after the barricades are removed,” an official said.