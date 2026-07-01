Delay in gunny bag disposal chokes storage at Chennai ration shops

The issue pertains to the Washermanpet cooperative ration shop (shop number 02BF031NC), where empty gunny bags have remained piled up since June 2025 after the MSTC tender was not floated for their disposal. Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC) is a GoI enterprise that handles public e-auctions for empty, used jute gunny bags on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and various cooperative societies

According to the complaint, the accumulation has spilled over to several fair price shops, leaving little room for storing essential supplies and disrupting routine operations.