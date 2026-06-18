Delay in completion of pedestrian plaza on MC Road hits trade, jobs in Royapuram

R Mohamed Farook, secretary, Madras Washermenpet Cut Piece Cloth Merchants’ Association, said that more than 3,000 wholesale, semi-wholesale and retail shops operate on MC Road and Gollavar Agaram Road (GA Road). “Before the project started, the area generated business worth nearly Rs 300 crore. Over the last two years, it has fallen to around Rs 100 crore,” he rued. “I had to lay off nearly 50% of my workers and engage some only on a part-time basis. More than 20% of businesses have already shut down. Around 600 shops have closed so far. If the delay continues, more establishments may be forced to shut.”

A Sowmiya, a resident of Korukkupet employed at a garment shop on MC Road, said her employer shifted her to part-time work because of poor sales. “I now earn only Rs 200 a day, of which nearly Rs 100 is spent on transport. With the LC 2A railway overbridge work also under way, buses take longer to reach the area,” she said.