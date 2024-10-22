Deepavali security: Chennai Commissioner Arun inaugurates CCTVs, control room in T Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner A Arun on Tuesday inaugurated a special control room and 75 CCTV cameras with FRS (Facial Recognition System) in T Nagar as part of Deepavali security measures in the city's commercial hub, where people are expected to throng in numbers until Deepavali.

Police have also erected temporary watch towers at seven locations in T Nagar and three assistance camps have been set up.

Addressing media persons, Commissioner Arun said, "During the recent rains, we had set up temporary control rooms at over 30 locations and there was a good response from the public. For Deepavali, we have set up control rooms at T Nagar, Purasawalkam and NSC Bose road. Along with the CCTV cameras, we have also set up Public Address (PA) systems and from the control room, our personnel will be able to relay information to the police and public."

The Commissioner said that they will also put wrist tags on children visiting T Nagar to help track them easily in case they get lost in the crowd.

To address the traffic issues, traffic police have coordinated with private and government schools to allow their grounds for public parking, especially on weekends, a senior police officer said.

Apart from the CCTVs, the drone unit of the city police will also be used to monitor crowds and police personnel with body-worn camera’s will also be patrolling the streets.