Deepavali revelry made the city gasp

The severity of the pollution was also compared to the impact of smoking around 40-55 cigarettes a day, raising concerns over the health risks faced by residents, particularly children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments.

Deepavali celebrations in Chennai began on a relatively subdued note on Sunday morning, as rainfall in several parts of the city disrupted the usual early morning tradition of bursting crackers. The showers appeared to provide temporary relief by settling suspended dust particles and reducing the immediate impact of smoke in the atmosphere. However, the weather conditions did little to discourage residents from continuing their celebrations later in the day.

As the evening progressed, even intermittent spells of rain in some areas failed to prevent people from bursting crackers, with celebrations continuing well into the night. The continuous release of smoke and pollutants eventually resulted in a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the reported peak of AQI of more than 1,200 (higher than the peak of around 786 last year).