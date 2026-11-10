Deepavali revelry made the city gasp

CHENNAI: The long-standing tradition of bursting firecrackers on Deepavali spiked air pollution to alarming levels this year with AQI score crossing 1,200 around 10 pm in the city despite intermittent rainfall. The reported pollution level was nearly twice the peak recorded during last year’s celebrations, highlighting the growing environmental impact of firecracker emissions.
The severity of the pollution was also compared to the impact of smoking around 40-55 cigarettes a day, raising concerns over the health risks faced by residents, particularly children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments.
Deepavali celebrations in Chennai began on a relatively subdued note on Sunday morning, as rainfall in several parts of the city disrupted the usual early morning tradition of bursting crackers. The showers appeared to provide temporary relief by settling suspended dust particles and reducing the immediate impact of smoke in the atmosphere. However, the weather conditions did little to discourage residents from continuing their celebrations later in the day.
As the evening progressed, even intermittent spells of rain in some areas failed to prevent people from bursting crackers, with celebrations continuing well into the night. The continuous release of smoke and pollutants eventually resulted in a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the reported peak of AQI of more than 1,200 (higher than the peak of around 786 last year).
The comparison with cigarette consumption further underlines the potential health impact of the pollution spike.
According to the data released by the TN Pollution Control Board, average AQI score on Deepavali was 343 in Chennai. Valasaravakkam recorded the highest ever in TN. Apart from KTCC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu) regions, the AQI score was 233 in the Rayapuram area in Tirupur.
Meanwhile, TNPCB data on November 9 showed that several parts of Chennai continued to record poor air quality. Manali registered an AQI of 277, followed by Arumbakkam at 264, Kodungaiyur 220, and Velachery 202. These readings indicate that pollution remained a concern across multiple neighbourhoods even after the major celebrations.
Firecrackers release substantial quantities of particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 and PM10, along with various gaseous pollutants. Fine particulate matter is a major concern because of its ability to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. PM2.5 particles can reach the lower portions of the lungs and may even enter the bloodstream, while PM10 particles can affect the respiratory tract.