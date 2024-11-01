Deepavali: Kilambakkam bus terminus sees surge in passengers returning to hometowns from Chennai

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam recorded a significant surge in passengers, as a large number of people headed to their native districts from Chennai.

Anticipating this, special arrangements were made, including operating 4,876 special services in addition to the 3,408 regular services.

Additional parking facilities for these buses were arranged at Vandalur Zoo premises and Karasangal Cricket Ground.

On October 28, approximately 1.10 lakh passengers travelled on 1,692 buses.

The following day, October 29, the number surged to around 2.40 lakh passengers who were ferried on 3,221 buses.

On October 30, nearly 1.75 lakh passengers took 3,471 buses.

In total, more than 5.25 lakh people travelled to their native places on 8284 buses in just three days.