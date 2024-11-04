Begin typing your search...

    Deepavali: Heavy traffic at Vikravandi toll booth as people return back to Chennai

    62,276 vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in the last 30 hours.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Nov 2024 9:06 AM IST
    Traffic congestion at Vikravandi (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: As people return back to Chennai after the Deepavali holidays, traffic was heavily affected at the Vikravandi toll booth on Sunday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, 62,276 vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in the last 30 hours.

    Of these, 44,482 vehicles have passed specifically towards Chennai.

    However, the traffic congestion was cleared, and vehicular movement returned to normalcy.

    DeepavaliVikravandiTraffic congestion
    Online Desk

