Deepavali: Heavy traffic at Vikravandi toll booth as people return back to Chennai
62,276 vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in the last 30 hours.
CHENNAI: As people return back to Chennai after the Deepavali holidays, traffic was heavily affected at the Vikravandi toll booth on Sunday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, 62,276 vehicles have crossed the toll plaza in the last 30 hours.
Of these, 44,482 vehicles have passed specifically towards Chennai.
However, the traffic congestion was cleared, and vehicular movement returned to normalcy.
