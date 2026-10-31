Deepavali cheer: Chennai gold prices falls by Rs 2,480 per sovereign

Silver prices also moved downwards, with a gram declining by Rs 10 to Rs 200. A kilogram of silver was priced at Rs 2 lakh. The latest decline follows a period of volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold prices had edged upwards over the previous week before reversing course in recent trading sessions, with consecutive declines on Friday and Saturday, bringing some relief to buyers. The fall comes ahead of deepavali, when jewellery purchases traditionally gather pace.

The reduction in prices could provide an incentive to households planning gold and silver purchases for the festive season, particularly after the recent fluctuations in rates.