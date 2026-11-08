Debt-saddled IT manager turns to chain-snatching, caught by public in Tambaram

Bhuvaneswari, a 24-year-old MBA graduate from Chitlapakkam near Tambaram, has been working at a private finance company in Tambaram for the past month. The incident happened on Thursday evening, when she was returning from work by bus and got down at Sanatorium.

As she was walking towards Chitlapakkam through the Sanatorium foot overbridge, she noticed several elderly, destitute people sitting there. Taking pity over their condition, she distributed laddus that she had bought.