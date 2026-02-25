Dayanidhi Maran meets Southern Railway GM over suburban train services issues

“Maintaining the curtailed schedule until April 5 has imposed severe strain on commuters. Passengers travelling from Chengalpattu and parts of south Chennai were spending up to two additional hours a day on commuting,” she added.

“Office-goers are reaching workplaces late while students are struggling to attend classes and exams during the ongoing board and semester exam season. Many commuters are being forced to switch to costlier alternatives, increasing travel expenses and stress.”